Patrick J. Shotwell Sr. earned his angel wings on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family following a long, hard fought battle with stage IV pancreatic cancer, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.



He was born in Avoca, Dec. 14, 1950, and was the son of the late Thomas and Agnes (O'Malley) Shotwell. Patrick was a member of Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, Avoca. He attended St. Mary's Parochial School, Avoca, and Pittston Area High School. Pat served in Korea with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked many years with his family trucking business, and, in 1991, he became the owner and operator of Pat Shotwell Auto Repair, Duryea.



Pat was the perfect example of all the good things in life. He went above and beyond in everything he did, including fighting cancer, but his driving force was his faith and his love for his wife, children and grandchildren. Anyone who was blessed to know Pat would tell you that he was a hard-working, selfless, kind, honorable, fair man. He took the time to build relationships with people and often put others needs before his own.



Pat truly lived his life to the fullest, never wasting a minute of his day. He enjoyed going to work everyday at his garage and then coming home to do household chores while there was still some sunlight left. He was fortunate enough to have his loving wife Deborah by his side, the two truly being a team. Pat loved golfing with his children, watching NASCAR races, tending to his garden and sitting around a table, drinking a beer with his loved ones, spending precious time with family. His world stopped when he was in the presence of his grandsons. He enjoyed giving them rides on his tractor, watching them at their sporting events and pushing them for hours at a time on a swing. He would do anything just to see a smile on their faces. He truly was the number one Papa.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, William and Thomas Shotwell Jr.



He is survived by his wife of 46 years, the former Deborah Scherer Shotwell; his children, Patrick and his wife, Melissa, of Dupont; Colleen Shotwell Dudzinski and her husband, Brian, of Bear Creek Twp.; and Ryanne Shotwell Ziobro and her husband, Ricky, of Avoca; grandchildren, Brayden and Brody Shotwell; Jase Dudzinski; Colton, Crue and Cage Ziobro. Also surviving are his sister, Catherine Polak, of Duryea; and many nieces and nephews.



Upon learning of his diagnosis, Pat was determined to continue with life as he had always known it prior to this disease. His faith never wavered, and his hope was to beat pancreatic cancer. Pat's family vowed to continue his fight in his honor.



In lieu of flowers, donations could be made to



Pat's family would like to thank the eighth-floor medical staff of Regional Hospital, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart, for their compassionate care through this difficult time.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 9:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca, with the Rev. Phillip Sladicka officiating.



Friends may call on Monday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment will be held at the Marcy Cemetery, Duryea. AMVETS Honor Guard will provide military honors.



Online condolences may be made to





