Patrick J. Sweeney died peacefully on July 15, 2019, surrounded by his adoring family. He was 58 years old.



Born on March 1, 1961, in Scranton, Pa., Pat was the middle son of Helen Krake Sweeney and the late John "Shamus" Sweeney. The love of Pat's life was Kathleen Hinton Sweeney, his wife of 34 years. Pat met Katie at Bishop Hannan High School in 1975. From that day forward, they were inseparable, marrying at St. Clare's Church in 1985. Together, they raised three beautiful daughters, Kelly, Abbey and Anna. Katie and "the girls" were Pat's pride and joy, and his love for them was endless. Nothing gave Pat greater happiness than bringing a smile to their faces each day.



After graduating from Marywood College with a degree in business management, Pat owned and operated several businesses with his dad, Shamus, and brothers, Jack and Tim, including the Tender Gift Shop, Tink's and the Scranton Hobby & Craft Center. He also tended bar at Pat McMullen's for over 20 years. During that time, the restaurant became a pillar of the Scranton community. Pat's warmth, quick wit and sense of humor made people from all walks of life eager to spend time at McMullen's.



Pat's genuine love of life and ability to live in the moment were defining character traits. His eternal optimism was contagious and uplifted those who had the privilege of being in his company. Whether he was vacationing in the Bahamas, water skiing at Lake Ariel or cheering on the Dallas Cowboys, Pat never lost his gratitude and appreciation for the simple things in life. He was a staple at summer cookouts with his large extended family. Weekly golf outings with the D.A.G.L. were a highlight for Pat, and he was proud to be a founding member and vice-president of the organization. More than anything, Pat loved simply relaxing on his front porch with Katie, his daughters, family and friends. It will be in those moments that he is most missed.



In addition to his lifelong companion and wife, Katie, Pat is survived by his daughters, Kelly Sweeney; Abbey Sweeney; and Anna S. Quinn and husband, attorney Christopher Quinn, all of Scranton; his mother, Helen Krake Sweeney, Scranton; his brother, Jack Sweeney and his wife, Patricia, and their children, John Sweeney, Washington, D.C.; and Sarah Sweeney, Scranton; brother, Timothy Sweeney, Scranton; and great-niece, Ella Sweeney, Washington, D.C. He is also survived by numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-laws; cousins, nieces and nephews.



The Sweeney family extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Linda Barrasse; Dr. Jeffrey Gryn; Jennifer Pierce, PAC; Dr. Von Koch; Cathy Gillette, CRNP; all of the wonderful nurses at the Oncology Associates of NEPA, Regional Hospital of Scranton and Hospice of the Sacred Heart in Scranton, for providing outstanding and compassionate care for Pat over the last three years.



Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton. All attending the Mass are asked to go directly to the church.



Arrangements are under the care of the Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home, Scranton.



Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019