Patrick John Backus, 54, of Scranton, died Saturday night surrounded by his family after a five-month battle with cancer. He recently celebrated his 20th wedding anniversary this past September with his wife, Laura Marie Taluto Backus.
Born in Rochester, N.Y., son of Patrick M. Backus and the late Nora Jean Henehan-Backus, he attended the former Scranton Technical High School. He was an avid 49ers fan and enjoyed fishing, playing basketball and poker in his spare time.
Most of his time, however, was spend hanging out with his two daughters. He considered them to be the thing he was proudest of in life. They were his pride and joy.
Patrick put family before anything else and shared a great bond with his brothers, whom he loved dearly. He was a kind and loving individual that impacted the world with his giant heart. His family and friends will miss him greatly.
Along with his wife, surviving are daughters, Brianna Backus; Nora Miller and son-in-law, Kyle Miller, all of Scranton. He is also survived by his brothers, Edward Backus and wife, Michelle Backus; Michael Backus and wife, Lynn Backus; Billy Backus; and two sisters, Nora Dargatis and Nadia Fox; along with nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his brother, USMC Lance Cpl. Eugene Backus; his sister, Mary Backus; and nephew, Eugene Donovan.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the nurses at the Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their compassion over the last few weeks.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
Friends are asked to go directly to the church the morning of the funeral. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 5, 2020