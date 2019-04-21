Dr. Patrick John Hagan, son of Paul Hagan and Ernestine Moyer, born on Aug. 26, 1930, died in Scranton, on April 9, 2019, at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Boyd Hagan; his daughters, Lynne Hagan and Jane Guzior.
He was predeceased by a son, Mark.
He is also survived by five grandchildren, Patrick Hagan and Kimberly Hagan, the children of Mark and Mary Clare Hagan; Gordon Nilson, son of Bruce Nilson and Lynne Hagan; and John Guzior and Kathleen Guzior, the children of William and Jane Guzior.
Prior to retirement, Dr. Hagan was on otolaryngologist and founder of the E.N.T. Surgical Group of Wilkes-Barre, and chief of otolaryngology of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. After receiving his medical degree from Hahnemann Medical College in Philadelphia, he served in the United States Air Force as a flight surgeon for two years and then went on to complete his residency at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville.
A memorial gathering will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that tributes be in the form of donations to the Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org; or to the .
