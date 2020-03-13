|
Patrick Joseph Gillespie Jr., 81, of Scranton, died on Sunday at home.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Patrick Joseph and Mary Philbin Gillespie, he was a graduate of South Scranton Catholic High School, class of 1957. A proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in Berlin, Germany, he continuously enjoyed the camaraderie and the enduring sense of patriotism he found at VFW Post 25 as a lifelong member. Pat was a bus driver for COLTS for 52 years and served as a past president of the Amalgamated Transportation Union (ATU). Later, he was a school bus driver for DeNaples Transportation for eight years.
Pat was a loving and caring father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his best friend, Bobby Good, and Kathy Creegan, who was like a daughter to him. You were always guaranteed to see Pat at Gerrity's with a smile on his face. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Surviving are four daughters, Theresa Sweeney, Taylor; Joanie Carozzi and fiancé, Michael Ludovici, Old Forge; Tina Walker and fiancé, Paul Trama, Scranton; and Karen Rudolfi and husband, Gary, Clarks Summit; 12 grandchildren, Scott, Stephen, David, Krista, Katie, Jennifer, Lisa, Shawnna, Morgan, Kyle, Tony and Vince; four great-grandchildren, Jaiden, Samuel, Helena and Adelina Theresa; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Lynn Houman and Marjorie Matassa; and a sister, Joan Keating.
The funeral will be conducted on Monday with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish, 316 William St., Scranton. Those attending the funeral are asked to proceed directly to the church. Friends may call on Sunday from 4 to 8 pm at the Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home, 217 Jefferson Ave., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 13, 2020