More Obituaries for Patrick Mills
Patrick L. Mills


1952 - 2020
Patrick L. Mills Obituary
Patrick L. Mills Sr. of Scranton died Monday at his home after an illness.

Born in Scranton on July 29, 1952, he was the son of the late Albert and Theresa Bouselli Mills.

Patrick is survived by his son, Patrick Mills Jr. and his wife, Stacy, and two grandchildren in Virginia; a brother, Albert and wife, Eileen; sister-in-law, Linda; Uncle Michael and his wife, Faith; Aunt Marie and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Donald Mills; and nephew, Jesse.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donahue Funeral Home, 303 S. Main Ave., Scranton, PA 18504. Due to the current pandemic, memorial services may be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on May 28, 2020
