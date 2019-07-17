Patrick L. Piemontese, 95, of Pittston passed away Saturday, July 13, at Wesley Village Rehab Center, Jenkins Twp.



Patrick was born to parents Saverio and Chiarina (Ianuzzi) Piemontese on Jan. 9, 1924, in Old Forge, Pa. He was educated in Old Forge and graduated from Old Forge High School class of 1942.



During World War II, Patrick served in the United States Army Infantry. He participated in the Normandy Invasion as a member of the 83rd Division, 330th Infantry Regiment. As a member of the infantry, he fought in four major European battles. Patrick was awarded the Combat Infantry Badge, WWII U.S. Army Marksman Badge, the European Campaign Medal with three Bronze Stars, the Good Conduct Medal and the WWII Victory Medal.



Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a CNC machinist at Tobyhanna Army Depot.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Capizzi Piemontese; and brothers, John, Anthony, Matthew and Frank.



Surviving are his children, Karen Swartz and husband, Edward; Sam Piemontese and wife, Geri, Duryea; grandchildren, Bryan Kmitch, Hanover Twp.; Maria Moorman, Harrisonburg, Va.; Daniel Piemontese, Broomfield, Colo.; and Heather Swartz, Mocanaqua, Pa.; great-grandchildren, Kaylie and Bryanna Kmitch, and Dean, Hudson and Callie Moorman; sisters, Josephine Benson and husband, Paul; and Margaret Krappa, both of Old Forge; along with numerous nieces and nephews.



Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp., Pa.



Viewing hours will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. at the funeral home Friday, July 19. A blessing service will begin at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Graveside interment services will follow in St. Rocco's Cemetery, where Pat will be laid to rest with his wife, Lena.



www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.





Published in Scranton Times on July 17, 2019