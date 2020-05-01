|
|
Patrick Luongo Sr., beloved friend, devoted family man and accomplished musician, passed away Tuesday, April 28.
Born in the Bunker Hill section of Scranton on March 4, 1933, he was the son of Joseph and Minnie (Genello) Luongo. His love for music was such an important part of his life. At a very young age, he learned to play banjo, mandolin and guitar from his father and his uncles who were also musicians. Pat made his musical debut at age 5 on the Major Bowes Vaudeville National Radio Show in New York City. He studied music at Wilkes College under to tutelage of Ferdinand Liva and played the bass in the Northeast Pa. Philharmonic Orchestra. Pat also played with many celebrity performers, including Doc Severinsen and his band. He was a founding member of the Diplomats, the Mediterranean Sounds and the Italian Strollers and was a regular performer at La Festa Italiana, Our Lady of Mount Carmel, St. Anthony's and St. Rocco's church choirs and many other social events. He was a teacher and mentor of music to his family and friends.
He was the oldest of five siblings. As a young boy, he worked in the fields picking huckleberries and beans and had fond memories of his childhood growing up in Bunker Hill.
He graduated from Scranton Technical High School in 1951 where he played football and ran track and then enlisted in the United States Army, where he served in the Army Medic Corps in Germany. After leaving the Army, he married the love of his life, Dolores (Dee Dee), and settled in Dunmore, Pa., where they raised their family. In addition to his musical career, Pat was a dedicated worker in the garment industry and was a member of the ILGWU. Before retirement, he also worked more than 30 years for the Lackawanna County Housing Authority where he made the best of friends.
Pat loved his Italian heritage and loved to celebrate with music, wine and food during gatherings with friends and family, especially with his cousins and many of his Bunker Hill childhood friends. He was perhaps one of the most selfless men you will ever meet. His kindness, generosity and support for friends and family defined his life. He always had a funny joke or good story to tell. He loved people and touched the hearts of those he met and gave generously yet expected nothing in return. If you knew him, you instantly loved him.
He is survived by his loving wife, Dolores (Lombardo), of over 61 years; and two sons, Salvatore (Madelein), in Tampa, Fla.; and Pat Jr. (Nicole), in Hoboken, N.J. The prides and joys of his life, seven grandchildren, Sal Jr., Alyssa, Patrick III, Zachary, Beckham, Lenis and Elios, who he loved so much; a devoted sister, Pauline (Pudgy) Stivala (Buddy), of Dunmore; and a loving brother, Joseph Jr., of Scranton; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives who he loved dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and also his brother, Frank and his wife, Dolores, Scranton; and his sister, Joan, Scranton.
The family would like to thank all of our aunts, uncles, cousins, dear friends, doctors, nurses and care providers that made regular visits to Pat over the past few years and kept him entertained, well-fed and always made him laugh, smile and feel loved.
A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 2, at Dunmore Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Dunmore, Pa., in his name. Arrangements and care provided by Morell-Labelle Funeral Home, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 1, 2020