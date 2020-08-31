Home

Patrick "Pat" McGinty

Patrick "Pat" McGinty Obituary

Patrick "Pat" McGinty, 74, of Olyphant, died Monday morning at the Lackawanna Health & Rehab Center in Blakely, after an illness.

Born in Scranton, son of the late James and Redha Bly McGinty, he was educated in Olyphant schools and was of the Catholic Faith. He was employed for many years in general labor at Kaplans Meat Packing in Olyphant, and later worked at Specialty Records in Olyphant.

He is survived by three sisters, Rita and husband, Ronald Bernacki; Bettylou Macarski and Frances "Franny" Grecula; three brothers, John Macarski and wife, Linda; Chester and Jessie Macarski; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Jimmy McGinty; and a sister, Catherine "Katie" Verespey.

There are no calling hours. Services will be at the convenience of the family with interment in Jermyn Cemetery.

Arrangements by the John J. Turko & Sons Funeral Home, Olyphant.


