Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Parish
633 Orchard St.
Scranton, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Parish
633 Orchard St.
Scranton, PA
Patrick Gary Mulholland of South Scranton died Wednesday at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Margaret Taugher Mulholland. Educated in Scranton schools, he proudly served in the United States Army in the 109th Reserve. Before retirement, he was employed by the Scranton Sewer Authority. He continued to work as a crossing guard for the Scranton School District. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed his times at Lake Wallenpaupack. He was a gold member of the Waldorf Park German American Federation, American Legion Post #0568, American Ukrainian Veterans Association, the Lithuanian Taurus Club, St. Mary's Club and the 606 Club.

Gary was a loving father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.

Surviving are daughters, Sharon Toman and companion, Joseph Ghergo, Scranton; and Dr. Dana Montgomery and wife, Janet Ruddy, Dunmore; grandchildren, Samuel Toman III and Ryan Toman, both of Scranton; sister, Kathleen Williams, Scranton; brother, John and wife, Ann, Dunmore; several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Samuel Toman Jr.; four brothers, Edward and wife, Elizabeth; Kenneth and Thomas "Moe" Mulholland, and Norman Mulholland; sister, Maureen Pitts; brother-in-law, Roland Williams; nephews, Eric Pitts, John Mulholland Jr. and Justin Alexander Williams; and former wife, Eileen Mulholland.

The funeral will be held Tuesday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Neumann Parish, 633 Orchard St., Scranton. Friends and family may pay their respects in the church from 9 a.m. until Mass time. Attendees are required to adhere to CDC social distancing guidelines and face coverings are required. Interment will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

