Patrick "PJ" Ruddy of Dunmore made his final "Irish goodbye" on Monday, slipping away from this life peacefully at the age of 58.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James F. Sr. (the "Chief") and Rose T. O'Hara Ruddy. He was a graduate of Dunmore High School (1978) and Drake University (1982). He was employed by Trion Industries of Wilkes-Barre as national sales manager for 21 years.



A standout on the Dunmore Bucks gridiron, his love of football led him to Division 1 Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, under a full scholarship. Pat, known by his college friends as "Suds," was a four-year starter at linebacker for the Bulldogs. He was not only a fierce defender on the football field, but also a staunch protector of his family and friends. He loved telling and hearing a good story. He had a hearty laugh, and never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will always be remembered as the "fun" uncle by his 31 nieces and nephews who looked up to him as a big brother. He was loved and respected by all of them and he made them all feel special and unique. As often as you would find him in Dunmore, you could also find him at the airport traveling for work. He loved the immense holiday gatherings of family and friends. Pat, the life of those parties, was always the first to arrive and yet found a way to quietly slip out. Admired by all he knew, he taught us to live life to the fullest and to pursue your dreams without fear of failure. "The long and short of it," as Pat was often heard saying, is that he will be missed terribly by his loving family and friends.



Surviving are sisters, Catherine Evans and husband, Walter, Scranton; Mary Lynn Ruddy and husband, Bob; Ellen Smolskis and husband, John, all of Dunmore; Beth Navoczynski and husband, Dan, Scranton; and Roseanne Ruddy and husband, Tom Vanaskie, Dunmore; brothers, James F. III and wife, Maggie, Longwood, Fla.; Eugene and wife, Michele, Dunmore; Michael and wife, Cherilynn, Clarks Green; Timothy, Dickson City; and Bobby and wife, Leigh, Dunmore; as well as 31 nieces and nephews; 36 great-nieces and great-nephews; and numerous cousins and friends.



He was also preceded in death by brothers, Billy and Mark Ruddy; and a nephew, Christopher Ruddy.



The funeral will be Friday from the Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore, with a Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Chestnut Street, Dunmore. Inurnment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.



Friends may call Friday at the funeral home from 8:30 to 10:30. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the , 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109; or the , 63 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

