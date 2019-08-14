|
Patrick Scanlon, 70, Vandling, died Sunday at home. His wife and best friend, Patricia Anne Finnegan Scanlon, R.N., died Feb. 1, 2008.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Raymond P. and Louise Mannion Scanlon, he was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. He was a 22-year veteran of the United States Air Force, having retired as a technical sergeant. He served during the Vietnam War. Patrick was a frequent volunteer at the St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, Scranton.
Surviving are a daughter, Gretchen Jones and husband, Rick, Carbondale; two sons, Timothy Prince and wife, Barbara, Denver, Colo.; P.J. Scanlon and his wife, Tracy, Olyphant; seven grandchildren, Kimberly, Ricky and Kyle Jones; Timothy and Amelia Prince; Ian and Maggie Scanlon; two sisters, Ann Prince, Forest City; Joan Contratto, Sturgeon Bay, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Eugene Scanlon; and a sister, Mary Lou Scanlon.
The funeral will be Friday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Church, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Francis of Assisi Soup Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019