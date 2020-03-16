|
Patrick Tomeo, 69, of Taylor, passed away Saturday, March 14, at Geisinger Community Medical Center surrounded by his loving family, after a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Eleanor Nowakowski Tomeo, on Feb. 8, 2013.
Born in Scranton, son of the late Patrick and Julie Woloszyn Tomeo, he was a graduate of Old Forge High School and was employed as a dock attendant for Roadway Express in Tannersville before his retirement. Pat was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish, Davis Street.
Pat was a true collegiate and professional football fan and also liked watching the New York Yankees. He enjoyed taking care of his dog Chance, and would often be seen walking him through the streets of Taylor. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending their school and sports activities. He was always proud of their accomplishments in life.
Surviving are a son, Patrick Tomeo, Wyoming; three grandchildren, Darren, Ashley; and Brendan Tomeo, Laflin; four sisters, Kathryn Perricone and husband, Joseph, West Chester; Janet Bilski and husband, Albert, Old Forge; Marlene Lucas and husband, Mark, Taylor; and Donna Paulish and husband Kenneth, Old Forge; nieces, nephews, an aunt, an uncle and cousins.
A Roman Catholic blessing service will be Wednesday at 7 p.m. by the Rev. Francis L. Pauselli in Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC, 522 Fallon St., Old Forge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Pat's visitation from 6 until commencement of the service.
In keeping with social distancing recommendations due to the spread of the coronavirus and in consideration of those in compromised conditions, Ferri & Gillette Funeral Services LLC will be both livestreaming the funeral service for those who will not be present and taking measures within the building to ensure the health and safety of those who will be present. Visit the obituary for Patrick on www.ferrigillettefuneralservices.com for further information on how to livestream.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 16, 2020