Patrick W. Marold, 46, died Thursday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Patrick moved to St. Joseph's Center within his first year of life, before finding his true home and family at the Dalton CLA. Patrick was very grateful toward the staff at St. Joseph's Center for having helped support him and provide him a meaningful life. He also attended the ARC Day Program until his retirement this past March. Patrick also enjoyed going to movie theaters, the scarier the movie better, and spending time outdoors.
A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the St. Joseph's Center Chapel, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton. Interment will follow at Sand Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A viewing will be held at the chapel from 9 to 9:45 Tuesday.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home, Inc., Simpson.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 22, 2019