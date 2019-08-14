Home

Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Patsy K. Spaulding

Patsy K. Spaulding Obituary
Patsy K. Spaulding, 79, Hop Bottom, died Friday at home. She was the wife of Carl Spaulding.

Born in Upper Tract, W.Va., daughter of the late Grace Harold, she worked for Goodwill Industries in home health care before retirement.

She was an avid poet and writer and had some of her work published.

Surviving are two sons, Richard Clark, Scranton; and Michael Clark and wife, Eileen, Thornhurst; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 14, 2019
