Paul Anthony Tufano, 61, died unexpectedly Wednesday at Geisinger Medical Center in Scranton.
Born in Huntington, N.Y., he was the son of the late Patrick and Dorothy Kenny Tufano. He was a graduate of Huntington High School and went on to receive his marine boatyard mechanic degree from EA Wilson Technical Center in Suffolk County, New York.
During his career, Paul achieved master mechanic certifications from Mercury Marine and OMC, owned and operated Tufano's Marine Service Inc., and was a heavy equipment operator and an excellent carpenter. He was a true craftsman. There wasn't anything he couldn't do or fix.
He loved learning, always continuing his certification credits to keep up with changing technology in the marine field. Along with his love of boating, he enjoyed fishing, gardening, sharing his knowledge and most importantly spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Surviving are a daughter, Michelle Wheeler and husband, Chad, and their daughters, Emily and Sabrina, Madison Twp.; two sons, Sean Tufano and wife, Amanda, Moscow; and Christopher Tufano, Moscow; a very special loved one who was like a daughter to him, Kimberly Anne Overpeck and her companion, Neil Metzgar, and their son, Truett, Lake Ariel; a sister, Kathleen Peterson and husband, Rick, and their son, Michael, Pocono Lake; two brothers, Charles Tufano and wife, Sandra, and their sons, Brandon and Alexander; John Tufano and former spouse, Maureen Tufano, and their children, Alyssa and Joseph, Moscow; and his former spouse, Kathleen LaMay, Moscow. He was loved by all who knew him. Many more people called him pop, grandpa or the boat doctor.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. from St. Mary's Church, 334 St. Mary's Church Road, Lake Ariel. All those attending are asked to go directly to church.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019