Paul Bischak, 82, of Simpson, died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center after recently being stricken ill at home.
Born Sept. 16, 1937, in Simpson, son the late Harry and Julia Sulich Bischak, he was a member of St. Basil's R.O. Church, Simpson. He was educated in Fell Twp. schools and served in the Pennsylvania National Guard in the early '60s. He was employed by Burnett's Casket Co. in Childs, and later in maintenance at Carbondale Area High School before retirement.
He enjoyed watching TV shows and movies and collecting them on 8mm and 16mm. He was an avid moviegoer in his youth and enjoyed going to many of the old theaters in the area.
Paul was the loving caretaker of his sisters Anne and Stephanie for many years up until the time of their recent deaths.
He was a caring and kind Uncle to all his nieces and nephews and will be sadly missed.
Surviving are nephews, Michael (Breezy Jr.) Bischak Jr. and wife, Treena, Simpson; Michael Bischak, Nutley, N.J.; James Veina, Meshoppen; Vincent Veina, East Benton; nieces, Darice Brescia and husband, Peter, Atco, N.J.; Barbara Hehre and husband, John, Williamstown, N.J.; Julia Balon, Scranton; Maria Trotter and husband, Bernie, Ararat; Joanne Straut and husband, John, Rockaway Twp. N.J.; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Michael (Breezy Sr.) and Theodore; and sisters, Mary Adamek, Alice Veina, Anne and Stephanie Bischak.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Geisinger CMC for all their care and support, and also the following emergency services for their help: Grattan Singer Volunteer Fire Department, White's Crossing Volunteer Fire Department, Cottage Hose Ambulance and the Carbondale Police Department.
A graveside service will be conducted at Pleasant View Cemetery, Pleasant Mount, by the Very Rev. Archpriest David J. Hritcko. He will be interred beside his sisters, Anne and Stephanie, who died May 24.
Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For directions or condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on June 1, 2020