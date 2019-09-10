|
Paul C. Kramer of South Scranton died Saturday at Regional Hospital of Scranton following a brief illness. His wife of 70 years is the former Elizabeth "Betty" Dundon.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Clarence and Phoebe Jones Kramer. He was a graduate of Scranton Central High School. He was the first to achieve the rank of Air Scout in Scranton and proudly served in the United States Army Air Forces during World War II. Before retirement, he was employed as a sales manager for Kay Wholesale Drugs. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church.
Paul always enjoyed spending time at his cottage at Lake Sheridan and made many fond memories there with his family for over 52 years.
Also surviving are daughters, Barbara Polster and husband, Tony, Scranton; Cindy Walters and husband, Bruce, Dalton; and Debbie Lewis, Scranton; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by son-in-law, Robert Lewis; grandson, Gary Lewis; and his sister, Nancy.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 11 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 10 until Mass time in the church. Private interment in St. Catherine's Cemetery will follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 801 Taylor Ave., Scranton, PA 18510.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 10, 2019