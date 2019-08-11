|
After living a rich and full life, Paul Chrastina Sr. passed away unexpectedly at his home in York, Pa., at the age of 84.
Paul lived with passion, filled with love for family, travel, music and learning. But, above all stood his adoration for his wife, Victoria Warhola Chrastina, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Paul was born in Mayfield, Pa., on April 15, 1935, the son of Adam and Mary Ropitsky Chrastina. He graduated from Mayfield High School and served in the United States Navy at the close of the Korean War, being honorably discharged in 1957. After attending broadcasting school in Philadelphia, he met his future wife while working as a radio announcer at WCDL in Carbondale, Pa. On their second date, he proposed, and they wed in 1961. After moving to York in 1965, he became a pioneer of the contemporary talk radio show format with his call-in program, "Open Mike," at WNOW, where he also worked as program director. Leaving broadcasting in the mid-1970s, he went on to a long career with Bankers Life and Casualty Insurance Co. until 2001, when he retired to become a devoted caregiver to Victoria.
He is survived by his children, Paul Chrastina Jr. and Amy Chrastina Herwig; grandchildren, Paul J.S. Chrastina, Leah Karchnak Beazley and Hyde E. Chrastina; great-grandaughter Evelyn V. Beazley; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Marie Chrastina; sister, Barbara Chrastina Keil Scherr; nephews, Ronald and Raymond Chrastina; and Jeffrey Keil; and nieces, Lisa Chrastina, Roberta Keil and Renee Danyo Melton Coupland.
A celebration of life for Paul's family and friends will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019