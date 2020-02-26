|
Paul Christopher Sidarovich of Old Forge died Saturday at home.
Born in Scranton he was the son of the late Paul M. and Evelyn Kearney Sidarovich. Educated in Scranton schools, before his passing he was employed for more than 30 years at Jimmy Ryan's Body Shop where he took extreme pride as an auto restoration specialist.
An avid sports fan, Paul rooted for the New York Yankees, Dallas Cowboys and NASCAR's Rusty Wallace.
Surviving are daughter, Ashley Houlihan and husband, Paul, Thornhurst; son, Steven Tyler Sidarovich, Scranton; fiancée and partner of 21 years, Carole Dunn, Scranton, with children, Zachary and Aubrielle Sidarovich-Dunn; and brother, John Sidarovich, Scranton.
He was also preceded in death by Edward Dunn, who was a father figure.
Funeral services will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in the Rock Church Worship Center, 530 Morgan Highway, Scranton, with Pastor Christopher Stark as officiant. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Scranton, will be private at the convenience of the family.
Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to help Paul's youngest children at https://www.gofundme.com/f/paul-sidarovich-children-family-fund.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 26, 2020