Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Warrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul David Warrick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul David Warrick Obituary
Paul David Warrick, 41, of Greenfield Twp., died Sunday morning at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Anne Coupland Warrick and was a graduate of Lakeland High School. He was self-employed as a tree cutter.

Paul had a kind heart and soul and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and taking rides with his motorcycle family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving are his fiancée; Brooke Ord, Greenfield Twp.; uncle, Norman Coupland and his wife, Rose, Clarks Summit; his dogs, Zephyre and Chopper; many cousins and friends.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Warrick.

There are no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funeral Services and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -