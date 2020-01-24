|
|
Paul David Warrick, 41, of Greenfield Twp., died Sunday morning at home.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul and Anne Coupland Warrick and was a graduate of Lakeland High School. He was self-employed as a tree cutter.
Paul had a kind heart and soul and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed his Harley-Davidson and taking rides with his motorcycle family. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his fiancée; Brooke Ord, Greenfield Twp.; uncle, Norman Coupland and his wife, Rose, Clarks Summit; his dogs, Zephyre and Chopper; many cousins and friends.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Warrick.
There are no public services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Savino Traditional Funeral Services and Cremation Care, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 24, 2020