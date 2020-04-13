|
Paul E. Davis, 82, of Carbondale, entered into eternal rest Easter Sunday at home. He is survived by his devoted wife of 57 years, Joan Debish Davis.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Carroll Davis. He was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force in the Korean War.
Paul worked his entire life at RCA/Thomson Electronics and was a diehard Steelers fan. He was a lifelong member of St. Michael's Church/St. Rose Parish, where he served as an usher and member of the Holy Name Society.
Paul is also survived by two daughters, Patty Pomykala and husband, Scott, Mesa, Ariz.; and Joan Borosky and husband, Dave, Carbondale; a son, Edward, and family.
Paul's three grandchildren, Jared Pomykala, and Julianna and Jake Borosky, were the light of his life. He attended all of their extracurricular activities with pride.
He is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Ed Debish, Harford; Paul Debish and wife, Mary Ann, Forest City; and Jack Castner, Endicott, N.Y.; and nieces and nephews. Everyone who knew Pop loved him. He will be greatly missed.
Paul was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. He was the last remaining sibling of his family.
A private graveside service will take place in St. Michael's Cemetery, Simpson. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Rose Bell Tower Restoration Project, 6 N. Church St., Carbondale, PA 18407.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2020