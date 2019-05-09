Paul Dubee, 91, Scott Twp., died Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Dunnier Dubee.
Born in Archbald, the son of the late Alexander and Julia Andrash Dubee, he was a WWII United States Army veteran and a guard at the Nuremberg war trials. Paul worked as a furniture maker for Stacor before retirement.
He was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved deer hunting.
He is survived by three daughters, Judy Manasek, Mayfield; Karen Booth, Archbald; and Cheri Kisel, Archbald; eight grandchildren, Amber, Alexis, Johnny, Nick, Keiera, Karly, Jason and Deanna; 10 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Alex and Michael; and grandson, Georgie.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Battenberg Funeral Home, Jermyn.
Published in Scranton Times on May 9, 2019