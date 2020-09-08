Home

Carlucci Golden DeSantis Funeral Home
318 East Drinker Street
Dunmore, PA 18512
(570) 343-6013
Paul Dunio

Paul Dunio Obituary

Paul Dunio, 83, of Dunmore, passed away Saturday at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton.

He was the son of the late Joseph and Mary Laerazio Dunio. Before retiring, he worked for Kaplan Veal Packing and Allen Beef.

Paul was a quiet and kind man who loved watching old movies and visits from his family.

Surviving are his brothers, Robert Dunio and wife, Sandy, Dunmore; Joseph Dunio, Dunmore; and Ralph Dunio, Las Vegas, Nev.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Dunio; and brothers, Eugene Dunio and Sam Dunio.

A graveside service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. All those attending are asked to kindly follow current safety guidelines in respect to social distancing and wearing a mask.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


