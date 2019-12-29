|
|
Paul Edward Mamola of Lynchburg, Va., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Paul was born in the Miners Mill section of Wilkes-Barre, Pa., the son of the late Charles and Mary Mamola. He was a veteran of World War II, having served in both the United States Maritime Service and the United States Navy.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed as an instrument engineer in the nuclear division of Babcock & Wilcox; and he was previously employed for 25 years at the Brookhaven National Laboratory nuclear division in Upton, N.Y.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Jayne Dunleavy Mamola, formerly of Scranton, with whom he was together for almost 75 years; and a brother, Edward.
He is survived by his four children, Patricia Diamond and husband, Sam, Tucson, Ariz.; Mary Jane Mamola and husband, Gary, Longmont, Colo.; Paul Mamola and wife, Erica, DeSoto, Texas; and Robin Mamola, Lynchburg, Va.; his grandchildren, Sarah O'Donnell and husband, Joshua, Washington, D.C.; Rebekah Diamond, Tucson; Jacob Mamola, DeSoto; and Mitchell Mamola, DeSoto; and great-granddaughters, Molly and Ruby O'Donnell. He is also survived by his brother, Karl Mamola and his wife, Claire, Portland, Ore.; niece, Melanie and her son, Andrew, Portland; brother-in-law, Richard Dunleavy and wife, Jean, Scranton; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be private.
Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, 434-239-2405, is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 29, 2019