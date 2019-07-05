Paul Emerson Propert II, 36, of Great Bend Twp., Pa., found peace on Monday, July 1, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Paul and Patricia Propert; his brothers, Preston, and Patrick Propert and Felicia Martin; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.



Paul was a 2001 graduate of Blue Ridge High School and a 2012 graduate of Penn State with a degree in IST. He served with the United States Army, having tours in Iraq 2003-2004 and Afghanistan 2008. Paul was involved in the evacuation of Lanesboro during the 2006 flood. He was instrumental in establishing the Veterans' Club at Penn State Scranton, which, at that time, focused on the 2011 flood cleanup in Duryea and Falls, Pa. Paul had a great sense of humor, was very creative and artistic, he also possessed a spirit of adventure. Paul was passionate in assisting where he saw a need.



A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sunday, July 7, at the Tuttle-Yeisley Funeral Home Inc., Hallstead, Pa. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home, prior to the service. Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to at http://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Donate.





Published in Scranton Times on July 5, 2019