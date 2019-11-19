Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
(570) 842-8501
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home
401 Church St
Moscow, PA 18444
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Guse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul F. Guse Jr.


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul F. Guse Jr. Obituary
Paul F. Guse Jr., 93, a guest at Allied Skilled Nursing, and a resident of Spring Brook Twp., died Friday after an illness. His wife of 72 years, Irene M. Guse, died June 6.

Born May 1, 1926, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul F. Sr. and Helen Reidmiller Guse. Before his retirement, Paul was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for many years. Paul and his wife Irene were operators of Guse's Snack Stop in Madison Twp. for more than 35 years, and were one of the founders of the Dandy Lion Little League in Madison Twp.

Paul was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and was a member of the Coal Crackers Beer Can Association. He was a self-taught organist, and a very devoted family man, especially supportive of his grandchildren. He will be remembered and missed dearly.

Paul's family would like to thank the Allied Skilled Nursing, second floor, and Allied Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

Surviving are his sons: Paul R. Guse and wife, Linda, Moscow; Ronald T. Guse and wife, Cyndi, Madison Twp.; and Thomas M. Guse and wife, Susan, Spring Brook Twp.; his grandchildren, P.J., Kiki, Ron, Justin, Zachary, Alexandra, Nicklaus and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Annabelle; brothers, Edward Guse and wife, Nancy, Scranton; and Donald Guse and wife, Gerri, Scranton; sister, Louise Jones, Dunmore; son-in-law, Shawn Lorentz; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn M. Lorentz, in 2015; sisters, Ruth Hawk and Helen Granahan; and brothers, Harold, Robert and Charles Guse.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.

Friends may call Thursday from noon to 2. Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the North Pocono Food Pantry, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Covington Twp., PA 18444.

For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -