Paul F. Guse Jr., 93, a guest at Allied Skilled Nursing, and a resident of Spring Brook Twp., died Friday after an illness. His wife of 72 years, Irene M. Guse, died June 6.
Born May 1, 1926, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul F. Sr. and Helen Reidmiller Guse. Before his retirement, Paul was employed by the U.S. Postal Service for many years. Paul and his wife Irene were operators of Guse's Snack Stop in Madison Twp. for more than 35 years, and were one of the founders of the Dandy Lion Little League in Madison Twp.
Paul was a die-hard Boston Red Sox fan, and was a member of the Coal Crackers Beer Can Association. He was a self-taught organist, and a very devoted family man, especially supportive of his grandchildren. He will be remembered and missed dearly.
Paul's family would like to thank the Allied Skilled Nursing, second floor, and Allied Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Surviving are his sons: Paul R. Guse and wife, Linda, Moscow; Ronald T. Guse and wife, Cyndi, Madison Twp.; and Thomas M. Guse and wife, Susan, Spring Brook Twp.; his grandchildren, P.J., Kiki, Ron, Justin, Zachary, Alexandra, Nicklaus and Ryan; two great-grandchildren, Emma and Annabelle; brothers, Edward Guse and wife, Nancy, Scranton; and Donald Guse and wife, Gerri, Scranton; sister, Louise Jones, Dunmore; son-in-law, Shawn Lorentz; and many nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn M. Lorentz, in 2015; sisters, Ruth Hawk and Helen Granahan; and brothers, Harold, Robert and Charles Guse.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be Thursday at 2 p.m. in Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow.
Friends may call Thursday from noon to 2. Memorial contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the North Pocono Food Pantry, 921 Drinker Turnpike, Covington Twp., PA 18444.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 19, 2019