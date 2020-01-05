|
|
Paul G. Condeelis Jr., 70, of Falls, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, surrounded by his family after experiencing a medical emergency.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul E. and Agnes A. Sowa Condeelis. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and Lackawanna Junior College with a degree in business. After serving in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War, he worked at Clarks Summit State Hospital until he retired in 2009.
He loved helping others and continued to serve his community by volunteering at the Lake Winola Fire Company, Station 12, for many years until he was recognized as a lifetime member.
He was a devoted father and is survived by a son, Paul M. Condeelis and his wife, Tammy, Bentonville, Ark.; a daughter, Renee Lipisko and her husband, Stan, Falls; a brother, Richard Condeelis and his wife, Maryellen, Mehoopany; seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Condeelis; and a sister, Cynthia Condeelis Shallow.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Paul on Wednesday, Jan. 8, at 10 a.m. from the St. Mary of the Lake Church in Lake Winola. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola. Visitation for friends will be held on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, P.O. Box 73, Lake Winola, PA 18625.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 5, 2020