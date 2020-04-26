|
|
Paul G. Durkin, 94, of Clarks Summit, died on April 7, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Clare Vanston Durkin. Born at home in West Scranton, he was the son of the late Martin and Helen Drury Durkin.
After graduating from St. Ann's High School, he attended the University of Scranton before entering the United States Navy during World War II. He attended St. Lawrence University as an officer-candidate, and graduated from the College of the Holy Cross and the University of Miami Law School. Paul retired as a special agent of the FBI. He later served as police chief of Scranton, director of security and transportation for Marcal Paper, and founder of Durkin Associates, performing government and private investigations.
"Ding" was a self-proclaimed "sports enthusiast" who played football and baseball, and was named a basketball state all-star. His last college at-bat was a walk-off home run. While in law school, he declined a baseball tryout with the Phillies. Paul was a man of integrity, kindness and loyalty who was devoted to his Roman Catholic faith. He was a voracious reader and devoured crossword puzzles.
Paul is survived by his four children and their spouses, Drs. Marcelyn and Joseph Diorio, Lansdale; Joseph Durkin and Eileen Reilly, West Pittston; Thomas and Maria Durkin, Pittsford, N.Y.; and Margaret and Peter Alexander, Mt. Arlington, N.J. Paul's grandchildren include Joseph and Daniel (Chelsea) Diorio, Dr. Bridget Durkin (Dr. Erik Saka), James, Michael (Sarah), Sean and Allison Durkin, and Dr. Erica and Douglas Alexander; as well as great-grandchildren, Caide and Lilah Diorio, and Noah and Abigail Durkin.
Paul is survived by his brother, Robert "Herky"; and by many nieces and nephews whom he cherished. He was preceded in death by brothers, James, Joseph, John, Stephen and Martin.
Due to the current pandemic, a funeral liturgy and celebration of Paul's life will be scheduled in the future at the Church of St. Gregory, with arrangements by the Vanston and James Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Church of St. Gregory in Clarks Green or the .
To share a memory or to express your condolences to the family, please visit www.vanstonandjames.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020