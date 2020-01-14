Home

Harrison Funeral Home - Archbald
374 N. Main Street
Archbald, PA 18403
570-876-2750
Paul Gary Durkin

Paul Gary Durkin Obituary
Paul Gary Durkin "Gary," 70, of Scranton, originally from Archbald, joined his Heavenly Father on Jan. 12. Gary was a 1966 graduate of Archbald High School and he attended the University of Scranton.

Gary loved to golf and fish, and he was an avid Penn State, New York Giants and L.A. Dodgers fan. He was a loving father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed by his family.

He is survived by his longtime love, Lois Jopchak; his sons, Gary Durkin, and wife, Ame, of Peckville; and Darren Durkin and wife, Rene, of Throop; his grandchildren, Amber Talerico, London Durkin, Kacey Durkin and Riley Durkin; and by his brother, William Durkin and wife, Mary Ann, of Archbald; his sister, Deirdre Spager and husband, Robert, of Dickson City; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William and Irene Durkin; and by his beloved daughter, Carrie Ann Durkin-Pitts.

Friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Harrison Funeral Home, 374 Main St., Archbald. There will be a Mass held on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Church at 411 Church Street in Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 14, 2020
