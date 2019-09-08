|
Paul Gillick Jr., 83, of West Scranton, passed away unexpectedly at home in his sleep early Thursday morning. His wife of 64 years is Barbara Stolin Gillick.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul Sr. and Julia Durkot Gillick. Paul was a graduate of West Scranton High School, where he was class president and a star fullback for the Invaders football team. Paul received his degree in banking from Rutgers Institute of Banking. Paul was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, where he was a member of the Holy Name Society. His banking career was extensive, having worked for Northeastern Bank, PNC Bank, Third National Bank, Wachovia Bank and retired from Sovereign Bank. He was a board member of the Scranton Lions Club, Scranton Public Library, United Neighborhood Centers, Neighborhood Housing Services, Pennsylvania Association for the Blind, as well of several other organizations. He is a past recipient of the Gov. Robert P. Casey Medal for Lifetime Service. Paul also enjoyed his hobbies of painting and woodworking, and was an avid fan of both football and baseball.
Paul is survived by his wife, Barbara; five sons, Alan Gillick, M.D., and wife, Mary Ellen; Eric Gillick and wife, Jacqueline; Joel Gillick; Gary Gillick and wife, Kelly; Kurt Gillick and wife, Krista; four daughters, Paula Gillick; Lisa Swift and husband, Thomas; Maria Gillick and Tara Gillick; two grandsons, Kevin and Nicholas Gillick; four sisters, Ann Pehanick, Joanne Sibio and Anthony, Teresa Dyer and Dorothy Husvar.
He was also predeceased by one son, Carl Gillick, and four siblings, William Gillick, Irene Senchak, Margaret Labosky and Mary Baron.
Paul's funeral will be Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. from the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton, to be followed by a funeral Divine Liturgy at 10 in St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, Linden Street at Mifflin Avenue, to be celebrated by the Rev. Leonard A. Martin, S.J., pastor. Interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.
Viewing for family and friends will be Monday, 4 to 7 p.m. Parastas services will be at 7. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St.Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 310 Mifflin Ave., Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 8, 2019