Paul H. Coleman Sr., 80, of Glenburn Twp., died at home Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 55 years is Gloria Yacovoni Coleman.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Catherine Norton Coleman. Paul served in the United States Army and was a self-employed truck driver his entire life.
He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.
Paul loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are two sons, Paul Coleman; and Kevin Coleman and wife, Roshelle; a daughter, Robin Bisignani; a sister, Catherine Vigilante; five grandchildren, April, William, Noah, Ashley and Isabella; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Adam, Mackenzie and Madelyn.
He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Jim, Jack, William, Arthur, Thomas and Joseph; and a sister, Mary Nowakowski.
Funeral services with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Church.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2019