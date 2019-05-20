Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul H. Coleman Sr.. View Sign Service Information Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home 418 S. State St. Clarks Summit , PA 18411 (570)-586-7821 Send Flowers Obituary

Paul H. Coleman Sr., 80, of Glenburn Twp., died at home Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 55 years is Gloria Yacovoni Coleman.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Catherine Norton Coleman. Paul served in the United States Army and was a self-employed truck driver his entire life.



He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.



Paul loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Also surviving are two sons, Paul Coleman; and Kevin Coleman and wife, Roshelle; a daughter, Robin Bisignani; a sister, Catherine Vigilante; five grandchildren, April, William, Noah, Ashley and Isabella; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Adam, Mackenzie and Madelyn.



He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Jim, Jack, William, Arthur, Thomas and Joseph; and a sister, Mary Nowakowski.



Funeral services with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Church.



The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.



Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.





Paul H. Coleman Sr., 80, of Glenburn Twp., died at home Friday afternoon surrounded by his loving family. His wife of 55 years is Gloria Yacovoni Coleman.Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Arthur and Catherine Norton Coleman. Paul served in the United States Army and was a self-employed truck driver his entire life.He was a member of Our Lady of the Snows Church.Paul loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He was a family man who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Also surviving are two sons, Paul Coleman; and Kevin Coleman and wife, Roshelle; a daughter, Robin Bisignani; a sister, Catherine Vigilante; five grandchildren, April, William, Noah, Ashley and Isabella; and four great-grandchildren, Nathan, Adam, Mackenzie and Madelyn.He was also preceded in death by six brothers, Jim, Jack, William, Arthur, Thomas and Joseph; and a sister, Mary Nowakowski.Funeral services with military honors will be held Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor of Our Lady of the Snows Church.The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 4 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.Memorial contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510. Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close