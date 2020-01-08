|
|
Paul Halupke, 85, of Port Crane, N.Y., went to rest joining his wife Jan. 4 at home.
Born April 6, 1934, in Jermyn, Pa., the eldest of seven. Paul served in the United States Army. He met his wife, Marlene Fitch, at the square dances. Paul earned his associate degree in electrical engineering at Broome Community College and worked at Singer-Link Aviation Simulation 35 years. He founded Paul's Garden in 1963.
Paul was predeceased by his wife, Marlene; his parents, John and Katherine Urda Halupke; siblings, Dolores, Eugene, Walter and John.
He is survived by his children, Timothy, Karen and Lori; grandchildren, Cara, Joe, Adam, Alexa, Nicholas, Caleb, Blake and Aaron; and siblings, Joyce and Andy.
Funeral Mass will be Jan. 10 at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church. Burial, Calvary Cemetery.
Family will receive friends Jan. 9 from 4 to 7 p.m. at J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main St., Binghamton. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Church, 296 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY 13905; or ALS Association of Upstate NY, Team Marlene, 135 Old Cove Road, Suite 213, Liverpool, NY 13090.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020