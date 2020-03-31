|
Paul J. DePalma, 70, of Carbondale, died Saturday at home after an illness. His wife of 45 years is Linda Abraham DePalma.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Marino DePalma, he was a member of Local Union 158 for 50 years as a laborer. He loved being with, and entertaining family and friends and enjoyed cooking. Paul's porketta, sopressata and sausage were always in demand.
The family extends sincere thanks to Dr. David Tomazic, Dr. Jeffrey Gryn and Jennifer, Dr. Christopher Peters and VNA nurses.
He is also survived by a son, Stephen DePalma and wife, Jamie, Carbondale; a daughter, Andrea Mayer and husband, Michael, Carbondale; four grandchildren, Marino and Vincent DePalma, Matthew and Emily Mayer; first cousins, Karen Levenstein, Baltimore; and Ann Gregory, Peckville; many dear cousins and many good friends.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Connie DePalma; and a niece, Michelle Oakley.
Due to public health concerns about coronavirus, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 31, 2020