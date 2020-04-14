|
Paul J. Dougherty, 89, of Dunmore, died Monday, April 6, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Alicia Cummings Dougherty.
Born in Scranton, son of the late James and Cecelia Flaherty Dougherty, he was a graduate of Central High School and the University of Scranton. Before his retirement, he was employed as vice president of risk management at Mercy Hospital, Scranton, where he worked for 33 years.
He was a parishioner at St. Paul's Church, Green Ridge, serving as a Eucharistic minister. Paul served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed at Pearl Harbor. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Greater YMCA, Dunmore, past board president of St. Joseph's Center and a 45-year member and past treasurer of Elmhurst County Club.
Also surviving are four daughters, Liza Williams and husband, Joe, Scranton; Mary Renard and husband, Ken, Dunmore; Clair Dougherty, Dickson City; and Kate Lippmann and husband, Mike, Arlington, Va.; a brother, Robert Dougherty and wife, Mary Ann, Dagsboro, Del.; and granddaughters, Jennifer Golden, Scranton; Emma and Juliet Renard, Dunmore; Isabel and Sophie Lippmann, Arlington, Va.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, James Dougherty; and sisters, Lucille Noll and Elaine Ullner.
Paul's family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to the Geisinger Community Medical Center staff, nurse Nicole and specialists who cared for him in his last days. A very special thank you to Dr. James McKenna for years of care and kindness.
A blessing service was conducted Monday by Monsignor Neil J. Van Loon at Cathedral Cemetery. Entombment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center. A Mass of remembrance will be celebrated at St. Paul's Church, Scranton at a future date.
Arrangements were under the care of Albert O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2020