Paul J. "Stump" Hemak Sr., 53, of Simpson, died Monday. He was the husband of Regina Tennant Hemak.
Born in Scranton on Oct. 15, 1966, a son of Marie Connor Hemak, Jermyn, and the late Albin Hemak Sr., he attended Lakeland High School and North Vo-Tech. He was most recently employed by Integrity Trailers. He spent 30 years as the owner and operator of Paul's Place, Simpson, where he hosted pig roasts and venison dinners, and enjoyed the camaraderie of friends and patrons. He also enjoyed hunting with his father and brothers, shooting pool, bowling, camping, mud bogs and NASCAR, but mostly spending time with family, especially his wife and son, who was the apple of his eye.
Also surviving are his grandmother, Mary Connor, Jermyn; a son, Paul Hemak Jr. and his girlfriend, Audrey Murphy, Simpson; a sister, Paula and husband, Robert Tokarczyk, Jermyn; two brothers, Albin Hemak Jr. and wife, Jacqueline, Carbondale; Robert (Henry) and wife, Georgeann, Carbondale; father-in-law, William Tennant, West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Carolyn Propst Tennant.
A memorial service will be held Sunday at 6 p.m. at Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
Friends may call Sunday, 4 to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to go directly to the family.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 6, 2020