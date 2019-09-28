|
|
Paul J. King of Scranton and Naples, Florida, died Sept. 26, 2019, peacefully at home following a courageous battle with Parkinson's dementia. His wife of 55 years is the former Joann Joens.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late James J. and Sadie Nash King. He attended Scranton Technical High School and completed his education while proudly serving in the United States Air Force. A fireman for the City of Scranton, Paul was stationed at Engine 8 for 29 years, where he found a lifelong brotherhood that he cherished deeply. After retirement, he went on to work for Community Bank.
An avid sports fan, Paul rooted for the New York Yankees, Philadelphia Eagles and Boston Celtics. Athletic himself, Paul played in the Tavern Softball League into his 60s. He was found daily playing handball at Weston Field and was an avid bowler. He completed several half and full marathons, which included the inaugural Steamtown Marathon and the Philadelphia Marathon. He enjoyed spending time with his family and will forever be the undefeated champion of the Gilbert Street horseshoe pits. A natural entertainer, he enjoyed singing country music to his family and friends; tunes that will continue to live on in our hearts.
Also surviving are children, Paul J. King and wife, Rebecca, New York; Denise Murphy, Scranton; and Lee Ann Williams Theony and husband, Gregory, Waverly Twp.; grandchildren Megan Hildebrand and husband, Andrew; Matthew King; Kasey Lynn; Kevin, Michael, and P.J. Murphy; and Abigail and Jonathan Theony; great-grandson Ronan Hildebrand; sisters Carol Naughton and husband, Mike, Scranton; and Ann Marie King, Scranton; an aunt, Eleanor "Fitzie" King, Green Ridge; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Aloysius and James; and a sister, Joanne Maher.
The funeral will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Mary, Mother of God Parish at Holy Rosary Church, 316 William St. Interment, with military honors, will be in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at a later date. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Friends and family may pay their respects Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Please visit the funeral home website for information or to send an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 28, 2019