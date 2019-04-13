Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul J. Kosik. View Sign

Paul J. Kosik, 89, Dupont, died April 11 at the Residential Hospice Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Dupont on March 3, 1930, the son of the late Michael and Mary Kosik, he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish Church, Pittston. A 1948 graduate of Dupont High School, he attended Wilkes College and graduated from the Lackawanna County Business College. Paul served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Stuttgard, Germany, at the 7th Army Headquarters. Paul worked for General Dynamics and retired after 35 years of employment. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Pittston Knights of Columbus President John F. Kennedy Chapter. He was also a member of the K of C Choir. Paul served as a past president of the Dupont Slovak Club, past president of the Good Fellows Club and a past vice president of the Slovaks of Luzerne County.



Paul enjoyed the outdoors; he loved to hunt, enjoyed playing golf with his wife and friends, and he was an avid NASCAR race fan. But, most of all, he enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.



Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Lottie Grabowski Kosik; his children, Elizabeth Kosik, Potsdam, N.Y.; Mary Kay McMahon and her husband, Joseph, Allentown; Paul Kosik Jr., Dupont; and Carole Clausen and her husband, Paul, Lebanon Twp., N.J. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joseph and Michael McMahon; Rachel, Matthew and Caroline Clausen; and several nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, George, Edward, Michael and John.



Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with the Rev. Joseph Elston officiating.



Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors. Interment will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittston Care and Concern Clinic, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.



Online condolences may be made to





Paul J. Kosik, 89, Dupont, died April 11 at the Residential Hospice Center, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.Born in Dupont on March 3, 1930, the son of the late Michael and Mary Kosik, he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish Church, Pittston. A 1948 graduate of Dupont High School, he attended Wilkes College and graduated from the Lackawanna County Business College. Paul served with the United States Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Stuttgard, Germany, at the 7th Army Headquarters. Paul worked for General Dynamics and retired after 35 years of employment. He was a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and a member of the Pittston Knights of Columbus President John F. Kennedy Chapter. He was also a member of the K of C Choir. Paul served as a past president of the Dupont Slovak Club, past president of the Good Fellows Club and a past vice president of the Slovaks of Luzerne County.Paul enjoyed the outdoors; he loved to hunt, enjoyed playing golf with his wife and friends, and he was an avid NASCAR race fan. But, most of all, he enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.Paul is survived by his wife of 64 years, the former Lottie Grabowski Kosik; his children, Elizabeth Kosik, Potsdam, N.Y.; Mary Kay McMahon and her husband, Joseph, Allentown; Paul Kosik Jr., Dupont; and Carole Clausen and her husband, Paul, Lebanon Twp., N.J. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Joseph and Michael McMahon; Rachel, Matthew and Caroline Clausen; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Andrew, George, Edward, Michael and John.Funeral services will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m. from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Parish Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with the Rev. Joseph Elston officiating.Friends may call Sunday from 6 to 8 p.m. AMVETS Honor Guard of Greater Pittston will provide military honors. Interment will be held at St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Exeter.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Greater Pittston Care and Concern Clinic, 35 William St., Pittston, PA 18640.Online condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com Funeral Home Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.

255 McAlpine St.

Duryea , PA 18642

570-457-4387 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close