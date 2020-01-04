|
Paul J. Macknosky Sr., 89, of Dickson City and formerly of Throop, died Dec. 28 at home. His wife of 69 years, the former Romayne Libudziewski, died in December 2018.
Born in Throop, he was the son of the late Adam and Tessie Macknosky. He attended Throop schools and retired after 30 years from Chamberlain Manufacturing in Scranton, where he worked as a machine mechanic.
Paul was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved spending time outdoors, especially running his beagles. He was a talented musician and loved the Big Band era. He enjoyed sharing his gift with family and friends whenever he had the opportunity. He also loved gardening, a skill he learned from his father. His passion, however, was golf. He was self-taught and learned to play on the mine-scarred lands surrounding his neighborhood. With the mines closing, he made his way to the Poconos to find work as a caddy. He was a founding member of the Throop Boulevard Golf Association, where he won multiple championships. In retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren, Madison and Marshall Macknosky. They helped fill a void that was left when he lost his only children. They would sit for hours listening to stories of his many life experiences.
In addition to his wife, he was also preceded in death by two sons, Paul Jr. and William Sr.; grandson, William Jr.; an infant brother, Bobby; brother, Thomas; and sisters, Margie Pavloski, Helen Bartholomew, Dorothy Toth and Mary Littman.
He is survived by a sister, Judy Boettcher, Clarks Summit; seven grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Dickson City.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 4, 2020