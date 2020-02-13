|
|
Paul J. O'Connor, 87, a lifelong resident of West Scranton, died Wednesday morning at Allied Hospice Center in Scranton, after an illness.
Born in Scranton on June 10, 1932, son of the late Joseph and Helen Bachman O'Connor, Paul was a graduate of West Scranton High School. A longtime bookbinder with the former Haddon Craftsmen Co. of Scranton, he worked there until his retirement. He was a devoted member of St. Patrick's Church Parish.
Paul loved his sports and, above all else, he was a loyal fan of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. A kind, generous and loving soul, he will long be missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his beloved sister, Evelyn Joyce; nephew, Joseph Joyce and wife, Cathy Cadden Joyce; and niece, Karen Roberto, all of Scranton; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy O'Connor; and a brother-in-law, William V. Joyce.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. John Ruth. Entombment will follow at the Cathedral Cemetery Mausoleum.
Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects Saturday from 9 until Mass at the church.
Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020