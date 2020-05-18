|
|
Paul J. Scanlan of Waverly, Pa., died peacefully at Allied Hospice Friday morning, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Crossin Scanlan.
Born in Scranton, Pa., he was the son of the late John J. Scanlan and Margaret Clarke Scanlan. He was educated at St. Paul's School and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps. At age 18, he joined his brother and sister in New York City at the world famous Stork Club. His years there gave rise to his lifelong interest in the food and hospitality industry.
In 1968, he opened the first version of "Scanlan's" on Lackawanna Avenue where the Steamtown Mall now exists. Subsequently, he opened the renowned "Scanlan's Saloon" on Mulberry Street at the edge of the University of Scranton campus. In the mid '80s he and his wife opened a new restaurant in downtown Scranton, "Scanlan's on the Square," where they remained for 20 years. In 2008 they moved to their current location at 317 Linden St., where loyal friends, patrons and guests gather for lunch.
He was a lifelong member of the Cathedral of St. Peter, Scranton, Pa. His spirit lives on through his family and all the lives he touched along the way. A true gentleman, a generous soul, he was a hardworking man with a quick wit. A faithful husband, dad, grandfather, brother and friend. He loved animals, especially his many dogs over the years. He will be truly missed by all.
The stories about Paul, as well as the stories he told, will live on forever.
In addition to his wife, Nancy, he is survived by his daughters, Kristen; and Tara and husband, James; a son, P. Brett Scanlan and wife, Erin; and a brother, Edward and wife, Marianne; as well as 13 grandchildren, Mackenzie, Leila, Chase and Alex Scanlan, Tyler, Phoebe, Hunter, Will, Lily, Zoe, Maxwell, Tucker and Finn Mulligan; and countless nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sisters, Alice Hinton, June Quinn, Lousie Grunstein, Jeannette Boyce, Kathleen Harrison, Nancy Lourdes Scanlan; and brother, John.
A graveside burial service will be conducted by his nephew, Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, at Cathedral Cemetery on Tuesday. A memorial Mass to honor his life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2020