Paul J. Tierney, age 79, of Horseheads, N.Y., died and was born into eternal life on March 30. He was born in Scranton, Pa., on Aug. 9, 1939, the son of Mary "Mae" Burns Tierney and James J. Tierney Sr. He was the brother of James Jr., Karen Schamel (Michael), Helene Bell, Mary Hills, Gerard Tierney, Jeannine Hall (Ernest) and Kevin Tierney (Ruth). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a great-uncle to many.
His family left Scranton and moved to East Orange, N.J., where he grew up. His family moved back to Scranton, and Paul worked for Good Will Industries for many years. After his parents' death, Paul lived with each of his sisters for three months and he loved it. After he could no longer travel alone, he lived with his sister, Karen and husband, Michael. After he could no longer live with them, he spent a short time at Long Term Care in Montour Falls. Then he moved to the Veterans Group Home.
Paul touched the lives of all who met him.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday (Aug. 10) at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake Church, 905 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen, N.Y.; interment will be at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton, Pa.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 9, 2019