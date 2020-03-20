Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Paul J. Verkitus Obituary
Paul J. Verkitus, 33, of Archbald, passed away Tuesday at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, after a short illness.

He was the son of Suzanne Golden Verkitus and Peter Verkitus, Archbald. Paul worked hard as an employee of Leeward Construction. His co-workers would often tease him about his extra-large hands and feet, but they were no comparison to his big loving heart. Paul loved riding his quad in the country and his many hours target shooting. He cherished his visits to the Jessup Sidebar, where he made many wonderful friends.

Paul's passing will leave a huge void on his family and many friends who truly loved him. Please speak his name often, tell the many stories and great memories and they will keep him forever in our hearts.

Paul is also survived by his brother, Chris and wife, Jacqui, and nephew, Wyatt, Mayfield; aunt, Carolyn Richards; and cousins, Justyn Richards, who was like a brother, both of Dickson City; John Richards, Throop; his longtime companion, Laura Bailey and daughter, Kirra, Scott Twp.; aunt, Fran, and cousins, Melissa Golden and Kian Golden, Malverne; and cousin, Jeff Verkitus.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Dorothy Golden, Peter and Veronica Verkitus, aunt Carol Verkitus; uncles, Dr. Gary Golden, Gary Golden, John Richards; and cousin, Karrce Golden.

There will be no viewing. A celebration of Paul's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson.

For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 20, 2020
