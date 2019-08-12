|
|
Paul John Lantolf of Shelton, Conn., a former longtime Ridgefield, Conn., and Woodbury, Conn., resident, passed away Monday evening, Aug. 5, 2019, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Bridgeport, Conn., surrounded by the love of his family and with the comfort of his faith.
Paul was born in Scranton, to the late John and Mildred (Chiorazzi) Lantolf, in 1928. As a young man, he was a talented trombonist and had dreams of becoming a professional musician. He went to music school in Boston to pursue that dream but soon came to realize that life on the road would take him from the family he loved so very much, so, his work life began at Consolidated Molded Products, in Scranton. It was there that he met the love of his life, Marie, to whom he was married for just shy of 65 years. His professional journey took many twists and turns, ultimately leading him to the Equitable Life Insurance Co., where he stayed for over 40 years until his retirement in 2002. While there, he earned the professional designations of chartered life underwriter and chartered financial consultant from the American College. A perpetual student, Paul became an expert in the field of estate planning and business continuation and, in his role as advanced underwriter, he taught and mentored many young agents, passing his expertise along to the next generation. Into retirement, his thirst for knowledge and the need to pass along the same continued and, at age 90, Paul became a published author, "Walk With Me Jesus as I Travel Through This World."
Paul is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Emilio Paoloni, with whom he made his home; his grandchildren, Adam Bellagamba, Erik Bellagamba (Hannah Chouinard), Nicholas Bellagamba and Sarah Lombardo (Jonathan); and his great-grandsons, Jayden and Jackson Lombardo. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Ann and the Lantolf family, Chicago; his niece, Claire Scheller, and her family in Scranton; and his longtime caregiver, Carol Cole.
He was also predeceased by his wife, Marie; and his siblings, Claire Uhl And Joseph Lantolf.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, would be appreciated.
Calling hours took place at Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home, 2 School St., Woodbury, Conn.
A funeral Mass will take place today at 10 a.m. at St. Teresa of Avila Church, in Woodbury. Burial will follow at New North Cemetery, in Woodbury.
To view the full obituary, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 12, 2019