Paul John "PJ" Stuckart

Paul John "PJ" Stuckart Obituary

Paul John "PJ" Stuckart passed away April 2, 2020, at his home in Kingman, Ariz., of natural causes.

Born Dec. 12, 1959, to Bertin M. and Romayne Stuckart in Scranton, Pa., he attended Dunmore High School and joined the United States Marine Corps following graduation.

PJ served four years in the Marine Corps as an airframe mechanic.

Upon leaving the Marines in Yuma, Ariz., PJ worked in the printing industry and the gaming manufacturing industry. He moved to Kingman, Ariz., in 2010.

His outlook on life was unique, and he enjoyed his life, his friends and his bacon.

Known for his quick wit and generous heart, he will be missed by many.

PJ was predeceased by his mother and father.

He is survived by his sisters, Candy Hughes (Tom), Mary Cummins (Ryan), Theresa Stuckart, Davida Sweeney (JP) and Patricia (Patti) Kennedy (Bobby); and his brothers, Marc and Matthew. Also, many nephews and nieces and countless friends.

Funeral arrangements are private with burial in Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton. To send an online condolence, visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.


