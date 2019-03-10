Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Paul Joseph Koester. View Sign

Paul Joseph Koester, 82, of Taneytown, Md., died unexpectedly on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Central Florida Reg­ional Hospital in Sanford, Fla.



Born May 21, 1936, in Scran­ton, Pa., he was the son of the late Christian and Marie (Dupre) Koester. He was the devoted husband of Sharon (Rockefeller) Koester, to whom he was married for 55 years.



Paul worked for the Social Security Administration for 37 years, where he served as a disability consultant. He later worked as the database manager for Believe-In-Tomorrow Children's Foundation in Catonsville. He attended Tom's Creek United Methodist Church near Emmitsburg, Md.



Paul enjoyed traveling, listening to classic country music, taking rides in the car and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved his pets and will be sorely missed by them. He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles.



Surviving, in addition to his beloved wife Sharon, are son, Christopher Koester and wife, Nicole, of Glen Burnie, Md.; daughters, Barbara Ross and husband, Tim, of Federalsburg, Md.; and Ellen Blair and husband, Robert III, of Codorus, Pa.; brothers, Edwin Koester and wife, Sandy, of Springfield, Ill.; and Joseph Koester and wife, Pat, of Scranton, Pa.; grandchildren, Ryan, Nathaniel "Nate"; Maggie and Robby; and several nieces and nephews.



He was also predeceased by brother, Robert Koester; and sister-in-law, Ann.



A celebration of Paul's life will be announced at a future date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Taneytown.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Paul's name may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike, Westminster, MD, 21158.



