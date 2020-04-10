|
Paul J. Rainey Jr., of Scranton, died Sunday at Lutherwood.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Paul J. and Anne "Nancy" Ward Rainey. He was a graduate of Dunmore Central Catholic High School. Before retirement, he was employed as a master electrician.
Surviving are a son, Paul J. Rainey; a daughter, Shannon Rainey; a sister, Anne and husband, James Walsh; six brothers, Robert and Maryanne Rainey, Francis and Margy Rainey, Thomas and Ann Marie Rainey, Joseph Rainey, Richard and Laura Rainey, and William and Kimberly Rainey; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Rainey; two brothers, John and James Rainey; and a nephew, Shane Rainey.
A blessing service was held on Wednesday at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore. Interment, Mount Carmel Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2300 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 or the in Paul's name.
Arrangements by Albert P. O'Donnell Funeral Home, 2025 Green Ridge St., Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020