Paul Kazinetz Sr., 95, of Dupont, died Thursday morning at the Mountain View Care Center, Scranton. His wife, the former Loretta Ruck, died in 2013.
He was born in Scranton, son of the late Simon and Lena Gowtowka Kazinetz, and was a graduate of Dupont High School. He also attended the University of Scranton for accounting. He was employed as an office manager for the Stegmaier and then the Gibbons breweries until retiring at the age of 75.
He was a member of the Holy Mother of Sorrows Polish National Catholic Church, Dupont, where he was a past auditor for the parish committee. He was also a member of the YMS of R.
He is survived by his son, Paul Jr. and his wife, Rose, Dickson City; daughters, Sandra Kazinetz and her partner, Phil, Phoenixville; and Lynne Kazinetz, Syracuse; six grandchildren, Nicholas, Naomi, Paul III, Nathan, Kate and Natalie; and two great-grandchildren, Karrissa and Brady Paul.
He was also preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday at 10 a.m. in Holy Mother of Sorrows Church, 212 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, by the Very Rev. Zbigniew Dawid, pastor. Interment will be in the parish cemetery.
The Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont, is in charge of arrangements.
There will be no public calling hours.
Contributions may be made to the Clergy Pension Fund.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 19, 2020