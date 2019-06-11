Paul Kelly, North Scranton, died Friday at Hospice of the Sacred Heart Inpatient Unit. His wife of 30 years is the former Margaret Santarsiero Burns.



Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Michael and Gwendolyn Stecco. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, he proudly served in the United States Marine Corps and served in Korea during the Korean War. Before retirement, he worked as a pipefitter and was a member of the Pipefitters Union Local 524.



Also surviving are two sons, Paul Kelly and wife, Shirley, New Milford; and Stephen and wife, Jill, Olyphant; three stepdaughters, Patricia Lepore Nicholas, Philadelphia; Cheryl Hoffner and Scott, Cape May, N.J.; and Mary Beth and Tom Wills, Wind Gap; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Patricia Kelly, Weatherly; sister, Marion Demming, Montdale; and Patricia Gilligan, Fishkill, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ann Sarnoski; and sons, Michael Kelly and Kevin Kelly.



The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. John Neuman Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St. Private interment will follow in Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends and family may pay their respects Thursday from 9 until Mass time in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702; or to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Dunmore, PA 18509.



Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.





