Paul "Chaney" Kolcharno, 77, of Olyphant, passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife, Mary Lou (Elliott), would have celebrated 56 years of marriage in February.
Born in Blossburg to the late Edward and Amelia (Nowak) Kolcharno, Paul was a lifelong resident of Olyphant. In his youth, Paul was an Eagle Scout. He was a 1960 graduate of Olyphant High, where he was an all-star athlete. He retired from Haddon Craftsmen. Paul took pride in his lawn and garden. He was an avid golfer and had a well-known sweet tooth.
He is survived by his loving wife; two daughters, Joann and husband, John Graff, Whitehall; and Jean, Olyphant; granddaughter, Sara Groller and husband, Stephen; two grandsons, Nicholas Graff and Joseph Skumanich; brothers, Edward, Peckville; and Richard and wife, Denise, Warren; many nieces and nephews.
Paul was preceded in death by a son, Paul.
Funeral services will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Friends are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.
A viewing will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020