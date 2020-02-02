Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F Glinsky Funeral Home
445 Sanderson St
Throop, PA 18512
(570) 489-4621
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Kolcharno
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul "Chaney" Kolcharno

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paul "Chaney" Kolcharno Obituary
Paul "Chaney" Kolcharno, 77, of Olyphant, passed away Tuesday morning surrounded by his loving family. He and his wife, Mary Lou (Elliott), would have celebrated 56 years of marriage in February.

Born in Blossburg to the late Edward and Amelia (Nowak) Kolcharno, Paul was a lifelong resident of Olyphant. In his youth, Paul was an Eagle Scout. He was a 1960 graduate of Olyphant High, where he was an all-star athlete. He retired from Haddon Craftsmen. Paul took pride in his lawn and garden. He was an avid golfer and had a well-known sweet tooth.

He is survived by his loving wife; two daughters, Joann and husband, John Graff, Whitehall; and Jean, Olyphant; granddaughter, Sara Groller and husband, Stephen; two grandsons, Nicholas Graff and Joseph Skumanich; brothers, Edward, Peckville; and Richard and wife, Denise, Warren; many nieces and nephews.

Paul was preceded in death by a son, Paul.

Funeral services will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Holy Cross Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Delaware Avenue, Olyphant, celebrated by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Friends are asked to go directly to the church. Interment, St. Mary of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Dunmore.

A viewing will be Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Cross Parish, Olyphant.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -